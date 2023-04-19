Cause of death revealed for Backstreet Boy’s Aaron Carter









Following news of the musician’s passing in November 2022, Aaron Carter’s cause of death has been confirmed. In a document shared by the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner, Carter’s primary cause of death was listed as drowning. Secondary causes include alprazolam, a form of Xanax, and inhaling difluoroethane.

In the same document, Carter’s death has been listed as an accident. The American singer was found unresponsive at his house in California in November last year, where he was pronounced dead on the scene. Carter’s brother and fellow Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter later took to Instagram to pay tribute to the pop star. “My heart is broken,” he wrote.

“Even though my brother and I have had a complicated relationship, my love for him has never ever faded,” the tribute continues. “I have always held on to the hope that he would somehow, someday want to walk a healthy path and eventually find the help that he so desperately needed. I will miss my brother more than anyone will ever know. I love you Chizz. Now you can finally have the peace you could never find here on earth….I love you baby brother.”

Nick Carter also founded a children’s mental health fund in the wake of his brother’s death. Launching the On Our Sleeves benefit fund, Nick said he hoped fans would “celebrate the impact of the life of Aaron Carter with a gift of hope.”