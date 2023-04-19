Catherine Corsini film removed from Cannes competition after complaints









French filmmaker Catherine Corsini was supposed to be in competition at this year’s Cannes film festival with her movie Le Retour. However, the news has now arrived that she has been removed after several allegations of inappropriate behaviour during the film’s production.

Just before the press conference for Cannes, the festival head Thierry Fremaux announced that Corsini would have a place in this year’s competition lineup. It was shortly after that point, though, that administrators at the festival decided not to publish Le Retour on the official competition list.

Corsini has been alleged to harass crew members, and other members of the crew have also been accused of acting inappropriately towards two of the female actors. Fremaux told Variety of the decision to withhold Le Retour’s place in the competition, “[The] administration board wished to gather more information about the situation around the film before taking a decision on whether to include the film in its Official Selection.”

Elisabeth Perez, the film’s producer, said that the allegations are merely “malevolent rumours” that should not contribute to the “lead to the life or death of a film” and be able to “take away its right to be selected for Cannes.”