BAFTA Awards 2023: Cate Blanchett wins ‘Best Leading Actress’ for ‘TÁR’









Winning a BAFTA is a highlight for any actor, and Cate Blanchett will be doubly glad as she not only took home the award for ‘Best Leading Actress’ but gave one of the night’s more impressive speeches.

The marvellous Cate Blanchett defeated some of the greatest female actors in the business, with Viola Davis, Danielle Deadwyler, Ana de Armas, Emma Thompson, and Michelle Yeoh all nominated for the esteemed prize.

“I would not be standing here without you,” claimed Blanchett as she thanked Todd Field. Later proclaiming that while the award was “wonderful”, the director had profoundly changed her life. TÁR has been widely regarded as one of the best movies of the year.

Taking place in the Feng shui apartments and grand beige concert halls of Berlin, Field’s story follows the fictional pianist, ethnomusicologist and composer Lydia Tár (Cate Blanchett), the first female chief conductor of the Berlin Philharmonic.

Stressed with self-made pressure, we are introduced to Tár while preparing for her live recording of Mahler’s Fifth Symphony, promoting her latest book Tár on Tár on the side. What transpires is a truly inspiring, if not a little confusing, film that will outlast the memory of this awards show.

Watch Cate Blanchett in the trailer for TÁR below.