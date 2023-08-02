Cate Blanchett not attending Locarno in solidarity with SAG-AFTRA strike









Cate Blanchett, the two-time Oscar-winning actor, has announced that she will not be attending the Locarno Film Festival in solidarity with the SAG-AFTRA striking members.

The executive producer on Noora Niasari’s debut film Shayda, Blanchett was supposed to be attending the closing night of the Locarno Film Festival but has now pulled out. Releasing a statement to Deadline, the actor said: “As executive producer I couldn’t be more proud of Shayda, the remarkable debut feature from Iranian/Australian Noora Niasari, starring the extraordinary Zar Amir Ebrahimi”.

Continuing, she added: “I celebrate the work of the whole filmmaking team and am thrilled that the film can be seen at the closing night of the glorious Locarno Festival next week”.

During the 2023 Academy Awards, Blanchett received her eighth Oscar nomination, narrowly missing out on the win to Michelle Yeoh, who won for her scintillating performance in the Daniels sci-fi Everything, Everywhere All At Once.

“As a dedicated member of the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Actors’ Council I have made the difficult but necessary decision not to attend at this crucial time,” Blanchett continued, “Dirty Films wholeheartedly supports Noora Niasari’s resonant, heartbreaking film and with our fellow producers we are thrilled that the Piazza Grande audience will have the opportunity to connect with its humanity”.

The new movie tells the story of an Iranian mother and her young daughter who find refuge in an Australian women’s shelter during the Iranian new year.

Take a look at the trailer for the brand-new movie below.