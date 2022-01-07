Cat Power reveals all about her new covers album









Later this month, Chan Marshall, known professionally as Cat Power, will be releasing her latest covers album, imaginatively titled Covers.

The songs contained therein, however, offer up a mouth-watering proposition. On the tracklisting for the record, Marshall will be tackling the likes of Frank Ocean, Iggy Pop, Nick Cave, Lana Del Rey, The Replacements, reworking a few of her own most beloved pieces and a slew of other tracks.

The compilation will be her third covers album to date following on from the equally innovatively titled The Covers Record from 2000 and eight years later she returned to reinterpretations with Jukebox.

In an interview with Stereogum, the indie explained that she is merely following in the footsteps of the great artists who have gone before her in celebrating the songs that inspire her work. “Every song that you’ve loved your whole life, it’s part of your story,” she said.

She sees the record as sharing the same celebration of music as all of her work to date. Concluding: “It’s all those songs — covers or not, they make up a lot of the same thread that lives in all human experience of loving music.”

Covers is set for release on January 14th via Domino. You can check out the reworking of her very own ‘Hate’ which is now dubbed ‘Unhate’ in its latest guise below.