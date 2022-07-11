Cat Power to recreate Bob Dylan's legendary 1966 Royal Albert Hall show









Few gigs in rock and roll history are as infamous as Bob Dylan’s appearance at the Royal Albert Hall on May 17th, 1966. At that show, during the portion of the performance when Dylan welcomed his electric backing band The Hawks to the stage, an audience member heckled Dylan with a call of “Judas”, the legendary biblical traitor who sold out Jesus for thirty pieces of silver.

There are some misconceptions about the show, first and foremost being that it didn’t actually take place at the Royal Albert Hall. The “Judas” show actually happened at the Manchester Free Hall, with Dylan’s concerts at the actual Royal Albert Hall happening a week and a half later. Another is that Dylan’s electric set was universally derided – in fact, a substantial portion of the audience can be heard cheering with approval after Dylan’s electric set.

Still, the “Royal Albert Hall” show became the most commonly cited example to illustrate the controversy that surrounded Dylan’s change in style during the mid-1960s. Now, American indie-folk icon Cat Power is paying tribute to that show when she makes her own appearance at the Royal Albert Hall later this year.

Power has announced a November 6th show at the RAH where she will recreate Dylan’s performance in its entirety. ‘Cat Power Sings Dylan’ will feature the two-set division that Dylan himself employed, with the first half being acoustic material and the second half employing an electric rock backing band.

“When I finally got the opportunity to play The RAH, it was a no brainer,” Power explained in a statement. “I just wanted to sing Dylan songs. And as much as any, this collection of his songs, to me, belong there.”

It’s important to note that Power will be playing the “Judas” show that was mistakenly attributed to have taken place at the Royal Albert Hall. Early bootlegs of the concert claimed that the concert took place at the RAH, and for years it was treated as fact. Power will be bringing the “Judas” concert to the Royal Albert Hall for the first time.

Tickets for the Royal Albert Hall show will go on sale here on Friday, July 15th at 10 am, with presale access from Wednesday, July 13th at 10 am.