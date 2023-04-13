Casting director reveals why James Bond must be an older actor









Following the dramatically fatal exit of Daniel Craig’s iteration of Agent 007, the Ian Fleming-created spy franchise’s casting directors are seeking the next James Bond. In the past few years, the media has fuelled conjecture surrounding the famed agent’s death in the latest movie, 2021’s No Time To Die.

While some have suggested 007 would return as a female agent, perhaps Bond’s daughter, others maintain the character will be reborn in a new story arc. One thing we can be sure of now is that the next James Bond will be no spring chicken. In a recent interview with Radio Times, long-time James Bond casting director Debbie McWilliams opined that young stars don’t have the experience or “mental capacity” to lead a movie in the franchise.

McWilliams revealed that before casting Craig in 2006’s Casino Royale, the studio considered the possibility of a “young” James Bond, hinting at the likes of Henry Cavill and Sam Heughan. However, she maintains that Bond should be portrayed by an actor with more years under his belt.

“We did look at a lot of younger actors, and I just don’t think they had the gravitas,” McWilliams explained. “They didn’t have the experience, they didn’t have the mental capacity to take it on, because it’s not just the part they’re taking on, it’s a massive responsibility.”

“We’ve tried looking at younger people in the past,” producer Michael G. Wilson stated in a previous conversation with The Sun. “But trying to visualise it doesn’t work. Remember, Bond’s already a veteran. He’s had some experience. He’s a person who has been through the wars, so to speak. He’s probably been in the SAS or something. He isn’t some kid out of high school that you can bring in and start off. That’s why it works for a 30-something.”

With previous frontrunners Idris Elba and Tom Hardy well past their 40th birthdays, Wilson’s comments appear to leave the door open to Regé-Jean Page, 34, Richard Madden, 36, and Henry Cavill, 39.