Cast revealed for Milli Vanilli biopic ‘Girl You Know It’s True’









The forthcoming Milli Vanilli biopic, Girl You Know It’s True, was announced earlier this year, and now the creators have shared more details about the film, including the cast.

Girl You Know It’s True will star Tijan Njie and Elan Ben Ali in the leading roles of Robert Pilatus and Fabrice Morvan, the group’s two main performers. The cast is also set to include Matthias Schweighöfer, Graham Rogers and Bella Dayne, among others.

The film follows the life and times of Milli Vanilli, from their seismic breakthrough in the late 1980s through to the scandalous lip-syncing incident that ultimately cost them their careers. Led by German music producer Frank Farian, the group earned multiple number one hits, including ‘Blame It On the Rain’, ‘Girl I’m Gonna Miss You’, and ‘Baby Don’t Forget My Number’.

Girl You Know It’s True was written and directed by Simon Verhoeven and produced by Quirin Berg and Max Wiedemann of Leonine Studios alongside Sentana Film, SevenPictures, and Median in co-production. Kevin Liles of 300 Entertainment has also been credited as the film’s executive producer.

The pop act’s popular 1989 album Girl You Know It’s True spent eight weeks at number one on the Billboard 200 albums chart and 78 weeks on the chart in total. Following their infamous lip-syncing scandal, the duo were forced to return their 1990 Grammy Award for Best New Artist, later apologising for their deceit.

“To lose everything so publicly was harsh,” Morvan later told Oprah Winfrey on Where Are They Now? “You Don’t know where to turn because there’s nobody around you, you’re left alone. We were famous, and now we’re infamous just like that”.

As yet, no expected release date or official trailers have been released. More updates are expected in the coming weeks, and we will keep you posted. Until then, remember the sound of Milli Vanilli through their classic hit, ‘Girl You Know It’s True’, below.