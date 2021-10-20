Casey Affleck and Zooey Deschanel set to star in 'Dreamin’ Wild'









After directing an acclaimed drama called Light of My Life in 2019 and starring in The World to Come last year, Casey Affleck has set his sights on a brand new project after the pandemic. While the world was disrupted by the events of 2020, Affleck admitted that he used the time to reflect on his life and spent his time “[staring] at the wall” instead of learning new hobbies like the people he saw on social media platforms.

“I recently heard this ornithologist say that the work of being fully yourself is the work of an entire lifetime,” Affleck said in an interview earlier this year, “And that you constantly have to be doing that work. He wrote a great book called Memoirs of a Coloured Man’s Love Affair with Nature, and spent his whole life studying birds. He’s just so observant, calm, patient, and appreciative of things that have nothing to do with him—there’s a quality to him that is so antithetical to the me-me-me pace of our modern lives.”

Adding, “An incoming tide of change is arriving on shore, and to believe it came out of nowhere is just to say that you never looked out to sea; that you don’t know what happens at the beach. My children’s generation seems poised to be great change makers, and I hope they do it with kindness and gentle grace. In the meantime, I hope we can reign in runaway greed, and leave them with a good foundation from which to build something new. I grew up in a world that was very much like my parents’ world, but this generation has totally different ideas about everything.”

According to the latest reports, Affleck is set to star alongside Zooey Deschanel in a new musical titled Dreamin’ Wild. Featuring the likes of Jack Dylan Grazer, Noah Jupe, Chris Messina and Beau Bridges among other top names, Dreamin’ Wild is going to be directed by Bill Pohlad and it has already entered the first phases of the production process in Spokane, Washington.

The film will revolve around the lives of the musical duo Donnie and Joe Emerson, focusing on their personal journeys as well as the relationship they had with their family. The synopsis reads: “When Dreamin’ Wild – the album Donnie self-recorded as a teenager in 1979, with his brother Joe – is re-discovered decades later and meets critical acclaim, adult Donnie is forced to confront ghosts from the past and grapple with the emotional toll his dreams have taken on the family who supported him.”

Although the details for the casting have been released, there has been no announcement about a working release date for the project yet. Listen to the song Dreamin’ Wild by Donnie and Joe Emerson below.

Comments