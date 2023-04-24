Carrie Fisher receiving Hollywood Walk of Fame star on May 4th









The late Star Wars actor, Carrie Fisher, will receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on May 4th, better known as ‘Star Wars Day‘.

The news was announced on the Hollywood Walk of Fame’s official website. “Fans will be over the moon to know that their favourite movie princess, Carrie Fisher will be honoured with her star on the iconic Hollywood Walk of Fame! Carrie will join her ‘Star Wars’ co-stars and fellow Walk of Famers Mark Hamill and Harrison Ford on this historic sidewalk,” said Ana Martinez, the Walk of Fame’s producer.

She continued: “I am happy to add, that her star is just a few feet away from the star of Mark Hamill and across the street from the star of her legendary mother Debbie Reynolds!”

As well as starring in the Star Wars franchise, Fisher also starred in hits such as When Harry Met Sally, Shampoo, The Blues Brothers, and Sex and the City. She also enjoyed a successful career as an author, with 1987’s Postcards from the Edge earning her the Los Angeles Pen Award for ‘Best First Novel’.

She passed away on December 27th, 2016, following a heart attack.