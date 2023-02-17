Caroline Rose releases new single ‘The Doldrums’









Singer-songwriter Caroline Rose has released their new single ‘The Doldrums’. The latest track comes ahead of the release of Caroline’s new album, The Art Of Forgetting, which will release on the 24th of March through New West Records.

Of the song, Caroline said: “‘The Doldrums’ was the song I wrote when I was realising I had basically no understanding of self-compassion. It’s about the voice inside my head that blames me for everything that’s ever gone wrong, mostly things out of my control. My idea of rebirth and reformation at the time was killing off my old self and finding a new one, rather than simply being kind to myself… Not because I didn’t want to be, but because I didn’t really know how.”

Since her 2014 debut album, Caroline Ross has “traversed multiple styles, from countryish roots-rock to gleaming electronic pop”, and their new album promises to be their most dynamic yet. For the first time, Rose’s music teems with raw, intense emotion, as presented in ‘The Doldrums’. Over fluttering instrumentation, the narrator describes seeing a past self through their lyrics.

With no guard up in The Art of Forgetting, Rose presents the type of confessional honesty that has only previously been glimpsed in their work. Prompted by a difficult breakup, they began a deep-dive inward, unknowingly digging up long-buried childhood experiences. Despite this, their impish humour still pops up unexpectedly amidst themes such as regret, grief, loss and change.

While making the album, Rose “was getting these calls every day from my grandma, who was clearly losing her memory. It got me thinking about all the different ways memory shows up throughout our lives. It can feel like a curse or be wielded as a tool.”

With this in mind, they produced the album using devices and media that embody the characteristics of fading or faulty memories, gravitating towards instruments that naturally changed or decayed over time. These include wooden and string instruments, voices, tape, and granular synthesis. Layers of vocal arrangements from Balkan-influenced yawps to Gregorian autotune choirs were mixed with acoustic instrumentation edited and chopped together like a glitching memory, and dreamlike synths coming together to create a hugely dynamic soundscape.

“Every time I make an album, I’ll come out of it learning a lot about myself,” comments Rose. “Now I look back and see the healing of a wound. I feel like a new version of myself. I think one for the better.”

This spring, Caroline Rose will bring their energetic live show to the UK/EU, including the below dates.

Caroline Rose tour dates:

27 May – Hamburg, DE – Nochtspeicher

29 May – Cologne, DE – Stadtgarten

31 May – Manchester, UK – BOTW

01 June – Dublin, IE – Whelan’s

03 June – Glasgow, UK – Stereo

04 June – Bristol, UK – Exchange

05 June – London, UK – Heaven

07 June – Brighton, UK – Patterns

10 June – Zurich, Switzerland – Bogen F

13 June – Brussels, BE – AB

14 June – Amsterdam, NL – Paradiso (Upstairs)

16 June – Paris, FR – La Hasard Ludique

17 June – Mannheim, DE – Maifeld Derby

18 June – Duisburg, DE – Traumzeit Festival