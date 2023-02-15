Caroline Polachek working on a new song for upcoming A24 film









It has been revealed that Caroline Polachek is currently working on a new song for an upcoming A24 film.

The exciting news was confirmed in a recent Vulture feature, in which the American vocalist discussed her new album Desire, I Want To Turn Into You, which arrived yesterday, on Valentine’s day. Notably, it is the follow-up to her celebrated third solo album, Pang, which was released in 2019. Featuring the singles, ‘Bunny is a Rider’, ‘Billions’, ‘Sunset’, ‘Welcome to my Island’, and her most recent release ‘Blood and Butter’, it is already being touted as one of the albums of the year.

The article states that Polachek spent half the year in London before the release of her new album, rehearsing tech and choreography and choosing the wardrobe for her tour. Whilst doing all of this, it states that she was also “wrapping up a song she made for an A24 film”. However, further details about the project are still unknown.

In the same article, the former Chairlift frontwoman discussed her current tour and revealed that she is taking it at a loss – a recurring theme for musicians vis-a-vis the industry’s current state. “Full disclosure: I’m taking my European tour at a loss,” she said.

Despite this, Polachek explained: “But it’s worth it for me. I’ve always leaned to the slightly riskier side of reinvestment back into the project than maybe would be wise. But it’s because I believe in it.”

Polachek kicked off ‘The Spiraling Tour’ in Brighton last week, and she debuted a handful of new singles during her set. She performed cuts such as ‘Pretty In Possible’, ‘I Believe’, ‘Crude Drawing Of An Angel’, ‘Hopedrunk Everasking’ and ‘Fly To You’. The latter has been a talking point between fans, as the recording features both Grimes and Dido.

In May, Polachek will return to the UK for London’s Wide Awake Festival. Elsewhere on the bill are the likes of Daniel Avery, Shygirl, Jockstrap, and Oh Sees.

