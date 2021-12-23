New trailer for Carole King and James Taylor concert documentary unveiled









A new trailer for the upcoming concert documentary Carole King & James Taylor: Just Call Out My Name has been unveiled. The film, which features interviews exploring their respective careers, will examine the creative life of King and Taylor through performances of a selection of tracks from their discography.

Carole King & James Taylor: Just Call Out My Name contains highlights from King and Taylor’s much-celebrated reunion tour, Troubadour, with the pair performing renditions of ‘Sweet Baby James’, ‘You’ve Got A Friend‘, ‘It’s Too Late’, and many more.

As this first trailer reveals, the concert documentary will also feature performances of ‘So Far Away’ and ‘Fire and Rain’ from King and Taylor’s joint solo live shows that took place in 1970 and 2007. With a wealth of previously unseen archive footage and additional live material, the film looks set to offer a stunning insight into their enduring e creative partnership between King and Taylor.

The Frank Marshall-directed doc, which will also explore the story behind King and Taylor’s friendship, will include recent footage from the joint interview the pair participated in at the Southern New Hampshire University Arena in Manchester in 2021. The film will also detail how some of their classic songs, such as ‘You’ve Got A Friend’ came to be.

According to Taylor, King first played the song at a soundcheck ahead of their debut show on the Troubadour tour in 2010, revealing that the song seemed to “purely came through” King. The film will also see additional commentary from the likes of Danny Kortchmar, Russ Kunkel, and Lee Sklar, as well as fellow musicians and producer Peter Asher. Carole King & James Taylor: Just Call Out My Name will premiere on January 2nd, 2022.

Meanwhile, James Taylor recently opened up about the time he auditioned for The Beatles’ Apple Records back in the late 1960s: “I had some kind of competence and the arrogance of youth, without which nobody would ever do anything, because you’d hedge your bets,” Taylor began.

“I also knew that it was somehow good. It worked for me, and I was a music connoisseur. I thought, ‘This stuff could go somewhere. I want somebody to hear this.’ I’ve had that feeling a few times, at different points in my life,” he said.

