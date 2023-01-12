Carole Cook, 'Sixteen Candles' actor, dies aged 98









Acclaimed actor Carole Cook, known as Lucille Ball’s protégé and famous for her acting credits in iconic projects such as Sixteen Candles, passed away on Wednesday, January 11th, at the age of 98.

Over the years, Cook built a formidable body of work across three different domains of performing arts – film, theatre and television. In addition to her famous guest appearances on The Lucy Show and Here’s Lucy, Cook also participated in other beloved productions like Knight Rider and Magnum P.I., among many others.

In an interview with Everything Zoomer last July, Cook reflected on the pandemic: “It was a terrible loss for everyone. I had wonderful things happen in my career right before the pandemic and, like the grand old lady of the theatre, I can say I have the memories.”

While talking about her acting career, she revealed: “It’s about perseverance. I remember when I was going to Baylor University and (drama teacher) Paul Baker said, ‘I am not sure where your talent will take you, but you have the perseverance to just keep going.’ I can’t remember ever not wanting to be an actress.”

Cook also elaborated on the legacy of Sixteen Candles: “I had no idea when I did the movie it would become a cult classic. I’m just thrilled that I can still be recognised at this age. You love it when someone appreciates what you do for a living. It may not be the greatest living, but the fact is that if you can practice what you love, you’re truly blessed.”

According to the latest reports, Cook died due to complications caused by heart failure on Wednesday. Her death was announced by her husband – Tom Troupe, revealing that the beloved actor passed away just three days before her 99th birthday.

