Carlos Saura, pioneering Spanish filmmaker, dies aged 91









Carlos Saura, the legendary Spanish filmmaker known for masterpieces such as Cría Cuervos and Blood Wedding, passed away on Friday, February 10th, at the age of 91.

Born in Huesca, Aragón, the Spanish Civil War played a huge part in shaping Saura’s sensibilities during his childhood. These themes remained embedded in Saura’s mind, who explored them further after becoming a filmmaker. Although he started out by working within the traditional frameworks of neorealism, Saura’s style became much more interesting after he adopted a symbolic approach to bypass the censors.

Despite his age, Saura never gave up on filmmaking. He released his last notable feature in 2021 – a musical called The King of All the World. During a conversation with Variety, Saura explained: “In my musicals, I’ve always used structures including projections, photos and sketches. This allows me to work with broaden the options of scenography. In The King of All the World there are hardly any natural backdrops, the rest are photographic panels and artificial elements.”

The filmmaker added: “Digital cameras have eased our work. Today, we can control every movement of the two cameras I’m accustomed to using via screens. We control image and sound. This was just a dream when I started to make films. Here I should mention the essential collaboration as the cinematographer of my friend Vittorio Storaro. We’ve now made seven films together. He is one of my most sensitive and effective collaborators.”

Having received some of the most prestigious accolades at film festivals around the world, Saura’s filmography is an essential watch for all film fans. One of his greatest achievements is the stunning Flamenco trilogy – consisting of Bodas de Sangre, Carmen and El Amor Brujo – which explored dramatic narratives through the flamenco dance form.

After the news broke, Fernando Mendez-Leite, president of the Spanish Academy, paid tribute to Saura’s “highly personal, varied work and creative has left an indelible mark on the history of our cinema and Spanish culture. Personally I’m very sad, because I had the pleasure of knowing and dealing with Carlos for many years, whom I considered an a teacher and a friend.”

According to the statement released by the Spanish Academy of Cinematographic Arts and Sciences, Saura passed away at home while “surrounded by his loved ones”. The day after his death, Saura was set to be honoured with the life-achievement Goya honorary award.

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.