Carey Mulligan, Tom Basden and Tim Key star in ‘One For the Money’









After a year of remarkable roles, Tom Basden, Carey Mulligan and Tim Key are set to star in the new comedy One for The Money. Mulligan previously dazzled in the film Promising Young Woman while Key worked on the 2022 film See How They Run.

The story is set to follow lottery winner Charles who is living on a remote island, who brings famous singer Herb McGwyer and his ex-girlfriend Nell back together to play for him on the island amid a huge storm. Basden is also set to produce and co-direct the film alongside James Griffiths, who is best known for his work on the film Cuban Fury.

The screenplay is based on a series of short films that Griffiths had been working on entitled The One and Only Herb McGwyer Plays Wallis Island, which had previously been nominated for a BAFTA. The film is set to be produced by Steve Coogan’s Baby Cow and Bankslide Films. Key also mentioned having a great time working on the short version, telling Deadline, “Shooting the short with Tom and James was one of the most fun things I’ve ever done, and I’ve been in love with that film ever since”.

Basden also has high hopes for the film, saying, “The mixture of laugh out loud comedy and emotional resonance that made the short such a hit with audiences over the years (including Carey!) is such a special and rare thing and we’re so excited to reprise the characters we love so much and fulfil the promise of the original short film”. As of yet, there has been no word on when production starts.