LSD, Dolly's and a Rolls Royce car chase: How Bob Dylan and The Rolling Stones nearly came to blows









The 1960s were a time of progression in art, fashion, and cultural values, but also a period of decadence, hedonism and excess. The Rolling Stones, and founding member Brian Jones, in particular, embodied this brave new world.

During their early rise to superstardom in the slipstream of The Beatles, The Rolling Stones entered the unprecedented fray of fame and rock worship on the streets of London. Naturally, their manager, Andrew Loog Oldham, needed to arrange for some security. An integral part of the band’s security network in the ‘60s was Tom Keylock, an ex-military cab driver who became responsible for getting the Stones from A to B in one piece.

Keylock’s initial role as chauffeur rapidly grew into an all-rounder position. His duties expanded to include bodyguard, road manager, groupie and procurer. As a loyal servant to the band, who were often challenging him with their antics, he became fondly known as the “fixer”, or as Keith Richards dubbed him, “Mr Get-It-Together”. When Bob Dylan toured Britain in May 1966 during his divisive electric tour with The Hawks, as portrayed in the rarely seen D.A. Pennebaker documentary, Eat the Document, Richards offered the American visitor Keylock’s services.

Upon his arrival in London, Dylan accepted the offer and was chaperoned by Keylock for a few weeks. This period was particularly eventful for Keylock. One night (early morning), he bore witness to Dylan and The Beatles’ John Lennon jibbering incoherently in the back of his car. On another, he recalls being chased by a stoned Brian Jones while escorting Dylan back to his room at the Mayfair Hotel.

Keylock’s memories of the car chase began at Dolly’s, a popular club at the time located on Jermyn Street, London. “Dolly’s Club was like a meeting place for a lot of musicians at the time,” Keylock remembered. “That was the first time I remember the Stones meeting up with Bob Dylan. I was, in fact, minding Dylan on this tour, the one that was made into a documentary called Eat the Document. I was asked to do it while the Stones weren’t working.”

“Keith [Richards] and Brian [Jones] had already enjoyed a couple of tokes, two hits of Blue Cheer LSD and several cocktails while in their car. Another trip or two to Dolly’s bar and one to the gents, and Keith, in particular, was flying. Dylan didn’t seem to be in a friendly mood. He was talking to Keith, and he told him: ‘The Stones are no longer the best band in the world. The Hawks, my backing band, are better.’”

“Brian and Keith got totally fucked up, and Keith suddenly took offence at Dylan’s song ‘Like a Rolling Stone’ and accused Dylan of taking the piss. Dylan said: ‘I could have written ‘Satisfaction’, but no way could you fuckers could have written ‘Mr Tambourine Man’. There was an exchange of ‘fuck yous’ between Keith and Dylan. Brian joined in and wanted to thump Dylan down, and the whole scene started to get ugly.”

“Now, Dylan was totally uptight and wanted to leave and get back to the Mayfair Hotel where he was staying. He wasn’t in any fit state anyway. Not that he could punch his way out of a paper bag, he’s that small.”

“Keith was saying: ‘Come on you, out of the way’. And I told him: ‘Look, when I work for you, I do the same for you, but right now I’m looking after him. So if you want a fight, you’ll have to come through me.’ With that, I grabbed Dylan, pushed him into the car and took off back to the hotel, much to my relief. Then, I look in my rearview mirror and right behind me were Keith and Brian in Brian’s Rolls Royce. They were out of their brains. The car was doing about 80, weaving in and out of traffic. You could just see Brian peering out over the top of the dashboard, laughing like a madman. He was a bloody awful driver at the best of times.”

“I got to the hotel and got Dylan in just as I saw Brian trying to get the Rolls Royce up onto the pavement and through the revolving doors.”

Keylock’s final image of Jones from that evening, high as a kite at the wheel of his Rolls Royce, was by no means the last he would see of the volatile Stone. After Jones’ dismissal from The Rolling Stones in June 1969, Keylock was asked to keep tabs on the wayward star. Just a month later, Jones was found dead in his swimming pool during a party at his house in East Sussex.

The events surrounding Jones’ death are subject to ongoing conjecture. Some theorists point toward Jones’ builder, Frank Thorogood – whom Keylock recommended to the musician – as being responsible for the would-be murder, with eyewitness reports of an argument between the pair during the party. In the immediate aftermath of Jones’ death, Thorogood made a phone call to Keylock, who arrived at the scene just after the police. Some allege that Keylock was involved in a deft cover-up operation.

One thing is for sure, Dylan and The Rolling Stones soon buried the hatchet and got over their differences. Not only did Dylan join the band on tour, but he even once proclaimed them to be the greatest rock band of all time, clearly dismissing his own notions that The Hawks had trumped them.