Cannes: Elena Martín Gimeno’s ‘Creatura’ wins ‘Best European Film’ at Director’s Fortnight









Creatura, the debut feature from director Spanish director Elena Martín Gimeno, has won the Europa Cinemas Label prize for ‘Best European Film’ in the 2023 Cannes Directors’ Fortnight section. The drama follows a couple who can’t bring themselves to have sex any more and explores themes of female sexuality and repression.

Gimeno co-wrote Creatura with Clara Roquet and stars in the movie. Other cast members include Clàudia Dalmau, Clàudia Borràs, Oriol Pla, Alex Brendemühl, Clara Segura, Marc Cartanyà and Carla Linares.

The European Cinema Label prize comes with distribution assistance for the film, which will receive promotional and marketing incentives for exhibitors across the Europa Cinemas network of arthouse theatres. Europa Cinemas represents cinemas in 744 cities in 38 European countries.

The Europan Cinemas jury described Creatura as a “well-written and impressive portrayal of a woman as she tries to come to terms with her sexuality and intimacy while reflecting on her childhood and teenage experiences”.

Adding: “This is a subject that has been covered before, but each character is so multi-layered and believable that the film is easy to relate to — both the female and the male characters. There are challenging moments but there is humor, too. It is dynamic and beautifully shot.

“We are sure that this is a film that will touch people all around Europe, and we welcome the opportunity of encouraging the career of a very talented director, writer and actress.”