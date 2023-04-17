Cannes 2023: David Lynch to discuss the role of music in film









Filmmaker David Lynch has confirmed his involvement in the 2023 Cannes Film Festival. He will participate in a panel discussion titled, ‘The Art Of Movie Music’, hosted by The David Lynch Foundation.

The conversation will focus on the use of music in films, and take place at the American Pavilion, in collaboration with the tech companies Xavatar and Planet X Studios. Xavatar helped create the new TV series The Sync Report, which involved the use of avatars which explains why Lynch and hip-hop artist Redman will also appear in virtual form at Cannes. They will also be joined by musician Donovan among others.

The David Lynch Foundation CEO Bob Roth expressed enthusiasm for working alongside Xavatar, telling The Hollywood Reporter, “The event exemplifies the standards of DLF with The Sync Report outreach of connection of people around the world and support of mental health, love and unity”.

Xavatar’s CEO Jason Rothberg added: “Xavatar is honored to work with iconic filmmaker, David Lynch and his TM charity, the David Lynch Foundation, which supports mental health issues throughout today’s society. Xavatar was birthed in an effort to support those who suffer from mental health issues, facial or behavioural insecurities to interact virtually with others in a fun and creative way and always in a safe space. We are proud of the shared ethos of this exciting partnership with the David Lynch Foundation.”

The hour-long event is titled ‘The Art Of Movie Music’ and will be held at The American Pavilion on May 21st.