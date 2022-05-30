Cannes 2022: Ruben Östlund wins Palme d'Or for 'Triangle of Sadness'









Ruben Östlund is one of the most exciting filmmakers working today and he has delivered a stunning masterpiece, following the success of The Square which won the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival. The Swedish director has managed to replicate the success with his new film Triangle of Sadness which has come five years after his previous work.

In an interview, he explained: “I think it was a little bit of a post-success syndrome. Haven’t you noticed also that some directors, when they get a bit of success, become slower and the balloon of their next project gets bigger and bigger? The budget for this film is almost twice the budget of my previous films so it took a little bit longer to finance it.”

Talking about the conclusion of the trilogy with Triangle of Sadness, the director added: “I never planned it as a trilogy, but when I started looking at the content of the film and the main male characters, they are all struggling to deal with the expectations of what it is to be a man, with the role of the man and the cultural expectations.”

He also revealed secrets about his upcoming project: “My next film will take place on a long-haul flight. But soon after the takeoff, the crew tells the passengers the entertainment system is done. So now everyone has like 14 hours in a non-digital entertainment world, where they have to sit together and can’t distract themselves with their screens.”

