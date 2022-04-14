Cannes 2022: Kelly Reichardt's new film 'Showing Up' confirmed









The new film by American director Kelly Reichardt is heading to the 2022 Cannes Film Festival. Showing Up is a vibrant and acerbically funny tale of an artist on the verge of securing a life-changing exhibition. Navigating family, friends and colleagues in the run-up to the show, her life becomes chaos, and in turn, inspires her art.

Reichardt is one of the most well-respected minimalist filmmakers in the industry, and this new bizarre journey is shaping up to be one of her best in years. Showing Up is to be distributed by the ubiquitous A24, and is her first outing since 2019’s First Cow, which remains one of the most cutting takes on early capitalism that we’ve ever seen.

Now, for Showing Up, Reichardt is teaming up again with regular collaborator, Michelle Williams, marking the fourth film that the pair have worked on. Williams famously starred in Wendy and Lucy, Meek’s Cutoff and Certain Women. Unsurprisingly, Williams has been cast as the leading lady, playing the artist who could be about to hit the big time.

The film was co-written by Jon Raymond, Reichardt’s regular collaborator. The expansive cast features André Benjamin, Hong Chau, Judd Hirsch, and Amanda Palmer, who will support Williams with their own brilliance. Clearly relying on her friends for the new film, the star of First Cow, John Magaro, will also be making an appearance.

Showing Up is set to be something of a departure for Reichardt as she departs from social critique and turns the microscope inwards by exploring the struggles of the modern artist, something which she clearly knows a lot about.

This year is a first for the director. She’s graced Cannes in the past as a juror, and Wendy and Lucy managed to make it into the section, Un Certain Regard, but she’s never had a film in the actual competition. We hope it puts up a good fight.

Watch the trailer for First Cow below.

