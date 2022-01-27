Campaign launched to save grassroots London venue The George Tavern









A campaign is underway to save the grassroots London venue, The George Tavern. The venue, which is situated in a historic building, is under threat of closure, and now a campaign to save it has gained traction on social media.

The Music Venue Trust (MVT), the Charity that supports the UK’s grassroots venues, shared a statement on their social media asking for patrons to help to save The George. The threat of closure comes as a result of a recent planning application.

MVT wrote on their Facebook: “The future of The George is under threat again by the redevelopment of the Exmouth Estate that sits behind the venue.”

The statements explained: “The developers have worked around taking vital noise surveys, meaning the current proposal submitted leaves The George open to noise complaints from new residents. This could result in the loss of The George Tavern’s music license and eventually closure of the venue.”

On their Twitter, The Trust said: “George Tavern in East London Needs Your Help! We are asking you to please support their campaign: Please write to Tower Hamlets council objecting to the current planning application, reference: PA/21/02309/A1.” They appended: “A threat against one venue is emblematic of the potential threat to all venues”.

The news comes after Manchester’s eminent Night and Day appealed for community support last year after being threatened with closure by way of noise complaints. The music venue was also saved after a protracted battle against a noise complaint back in 2014 and celebrated its 30th birthday last year. The venue started a campaign to protect itself last year after the council sent them a notice calling them a “noise nuisance”.

The venue wrote in a statement: “During lockdown, a new resident moved to Manchester and to a property that’s within close proximity to the venue. As the restrictions lifted and life returned to the surrounding Northern Quarter area, we were able to put on our first live music event. The resident visited us the next day and has since reported us to MCC a number of times. We have met the resident a number of times to explain what we do and that nothing has changed operationally to how we operated pre-lock down and the 28 years prior to that”.

Night and Day appended that they were pleading with the City Council to remove the Noise Abatement Notice.

Watch a little history on The George Tavern below.