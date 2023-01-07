Cage The Elephant vocalist Matthew Shultz has been arrested on weapons charges









Cage The Elephant singer, Matthew Shultz, has been arrested in New York City on weapons charges, police have confirmed.

Shultz, 39, will be facing two charges of criminal possession of a loaded firearm while incurring another two charges of criminal possession of a weapon. The NYPD confirmed the case on Friday.

The police received an emergency call on the morning of Thursday to deal with a person in possession of a weapon in the Bowery Hotel in New York. When they arrived, officers discovered two loaded weapons. However, it remains unclear what prompted the 911 call in the first place, despite some reports claiming that Shultz brandished the weapon in a bathroom on the evening prior.

The band formed in 2006 and delivered a run of garage rock tunes that propelled them into the upper echelons of rock during that decade and into the next. Their song, ‘Ain’t No Rest for the Wicked’ was a notable hit in the indie dancefloors of Europe.

More recently, the group won best rock album at the 2020 Grammys for their record Social Cues, a trophy they also took home in 2017 for Tell Me I’m Pretty. So far, no statement has been made by the band.

Watch the band accept the award below.