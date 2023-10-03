C-3PO head from ‘Star Wars: A New Hope’ to fetch up to £1m at auction









The original C-3PO head worn by actor Anthony Daniels in the first Star Wars movie, A New Hope, is scheduled to be sold at auction in November. It is estimated that the shiny keepsake could set the winner back £1 million.

The robotic head is just one of over 1,800 film and television memorabilia items to be auctioned off in London between November 9th and 12th. The Propstore event will also include knick-knacks from the sets of Indiana Jones, James Bond and A Nightmare On Elm Street, with a total estimated value of £12m.

The metallic head, which currently belongs to Daniels, was used during the 1977 franchise debut and is one of the highest-value items in the auction. Experts predict a sale of between £500,000 to £1 million.

“I’m thrilled that Propstore has agreed to curate my collection and I trust that the pieces will go into the right hands,” Daniels said in a statement to the press. “I hope this can bring pleasure to Star Wars fans and collectors all around the world and give them a chance to own a piece of the real thing.”

“With an impressive number of lots going under the hammer, we have some extraordinary content on offer, including the incredible Anthony Daniels collection,” Stephen Lane, founder and chief executive of Propstore, added. “It really is a huge privilege to be offering such a remarkable collection from a true Star Wars legend.”

Another head-turning artefact up for grabs is Freddy Krueger’s hero glove, as worn by Robert Englund in the A Nightmare On Elm Street slasher franchise. This item is estimated to sell for between £200,000 and £400,000.

Elsewhere, a shirt worn by Harrison Ford in Indiana Jones is predicted to fetch £150,000-300,000, while the archaeologist’s bullwhip is estimated to take £100,000-200,000.

Other items include those used or worn by Leonardo DiCaprio, Daniel Craig, Jennifer Lawrence, Marlon Brando, Chris Evans and Cillian Murphy.