South Korean actor Byun Hee-bong dies aged 81









Byun Hee-bong, the South Korean actor best known for his role in Okja, has died aged 81.

The actor’s family confirmed the news on September 18th via the South Korean publication Yonhap News Agency. It was revealed publicly for the first time that the actor had been suffering from pancreatic cancer.

Born in 1942, Hee-bong made his first ripples in the entertainment industry back in 1966, initially lending his distinctive voice to various projects for the TV network MBC. It wasn’t long before he graced the small screen in 1970, marking the beginning of a remarkable journey in television.

Throughout the ’70s, he honed his craft, racking up memorable appearances in several popular TV series. However, the allure of the silver screen beckoned, and in 1980, he made the leap to feature films.

As his career progressed, Hee-bong forged a close creative partnership with the acclaimed director Bong Joon-ho, featuring prominently in four of his movies: Barking Dogs Never Bite, Memories of Murder, The Host, and Okja.

Hee-bong’s final curtain call came in the 2019 Korean drama series My Lawyer, Mr. Jo 2: Crime and Punishment, a sequel to the popular 2016 series My Lawyer, Mr. Jo.

Throughout his illustrious career, Hee-bong received numerous accolades for his outstanding work. Among his well-deserved honours, he was awarded the title of ‘Most Popular Actor’ at the 21st Baeksang Arts Awards in 1985 and clinched the ‘Best Supporting Actor’ accolade for his role in The Host at the 27th Blue Dragon Film Awards in 2006.

