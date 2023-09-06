Bush announce greatest hits album









It has been announced that English rock band Bush will release a greatest hits album in November. The news was confirmed by frontman Gavin Rossdale, with the 57-year-old singer-songwriter telling radio Rock 100.5 host: “The first song off that is called ‘Nowhere To Go But Everywhere’.

Rossdale continued: “And it really is a song that I wrote for my friends. And you’ll be able to sing it about you and your friends. It’s a weird song. It [has] a power. And so when things like that happen that… So if you get a wistful feeling ’cause [singer-songwriter] Jimmy Buffett died [earlier this month]. I wrote a song that has a wistful feel to it, which I thought was a cool way of making a song to do the greatest hits that encapsulated everything I’ve done.”

Notably, in 1994, Bush arrived with their debut album, Sixteen Stone, containing singles such as ‘Everything Zen’, ‘Little Things’, ‘Comedown’ and ‘Glycerine’. The LP was one of the most well-received records of the year, with its 1996 follow-up Razorblade Suitcase going to number one on the Billboard 200. With that, ‘Swallowed’ was also nominated for ‘Best Hard Rock Performance’ at the Grammy Awards.

Elsewhere, Bush records The Science of Things, Golden State, Sea of Memories, Black and White Rainbows, and The Kingdom established their legacy. The band’s latest album, The Art of Survival, was released in 2022. It includes the lead single ‘More Than Machines’.

Rossdale said of the new track: “This is an action-packed song with three really big topics. Off the bat, I don’t understand how anyone has the audacity to get involved or assume responsibility for women’s bodies. I wanted to reference that because it’s important to discuss.”

He continued: “As much as the song is about the destruction of women’s rights, it’s about the destruction of the planet and the move for A.I. and a world of robots to replace us. It’s a topic we’ve heard since the ’50s. I’m not here to teach anything though; my job is medieval like a town crier. I come into town with my elixirs and sing about it, so it hopefully goes out into the universe.”

Watch Gavin Rossdale speaking to Jake Daniels below.