Burning Man attendees urged to conserve food and water amid heavy rains









The attendees of this year’s Burning Man festival have been urged to conserve their food and water following heavy rain that has turned the festival site into something resembling a clay-rich mud bath.

The weather in the Nevada desert has been so wet that those wishing to get in and out of the US-based festival were being “halted”, according to a statement issued by the festival organisers themselves.

Media outlets in the States are suggesting that over 70,000 people had been stuck at the site on Saturday (September 2nd). The festival is held yearly at the Black Rock Desert in Nevada and is one of America’s biggest cultural moments of the year.

In the statement, Burning Man organisers said, “No driving is permitted until the playa surface dries up, with the exception of emergency services. Participants are encouraged to conserve food, water, and fuel, and shelter in a warm, safe space.”

A festival-goer by the name of Anatoly claimed that the “weekend warriors” were not in attendance this year, adding (via BBC), “Everyone is fine, but there is an aspect of uncertainty. Some people’s tents got flooded and signal [across the camp] is the problem, we can’t really communicate with anyone”.

Just prior to Burning Man officially beginning on August 27th, the site was hit by the end of Hurricane Hilary, which led to the organisers closing the gates to those who had decided to arrive early.

It could take several days for the ground to dry up enough for vehicles to be allowed to leave, and it looks as though more rain will arrive in the coming hours.

See more Unexpected rain turns 'Burning Man' into 'Muddy Man' as thousands of festivalgoers find themselves trapped in the Nevada desert. pic.twitter.com/m0GHgCQqdx — Global Observer X (@GlobalObserverX) September 3, 2023