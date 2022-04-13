Built to Spill announce new album and release 'Gonna Lose'









Built to Spill - 'Gonna Lose' 7

American indie rockers Built to Spill have returned with a new single, announcing their latest album When the Wind Forgets Your Name. The record will arrive on September 9th via their new home, Sub Pop. To kick off the excitement for the release, the band has also just dropped the new song ‘Gonna Lose’. The track is an anthemic cut that features some of the band’s trademark dynamics and fuzzy guitar work.

The catchy track arrives with a video directed by Jordan Minkoff, featuring some wild Adventure Time-esque cartoons from him and Lee McClure. It’s a stellar return to form for the Boise, Idaho band, and it harks back to the heady feeling of their earlier cuts. If ‘Gonna Lose’ is anything to go by, the new record is shaping up to be one of their best.

The album was produced by the band’s mastermind, Doug Martsch, who mixed the album alongside Lê Almeida, João Casaes, and Josh Lewis. The collaboration between the three began during a Brazilian tour that Built to Spill did.

“Making When the Wind Forgets Your Name was such a great experience,” Martsch said in a statement. “I had an incredible time traveling and recording with Almeida and Casaes. I also learned so much about Brazilian culture and music while creating it. My Portuguese was terrible when I first met Almeida and Casaes, but by the end of the year it was even worse.”

When the Wind Forgets Your Name is the first full-length Built to Spill album since 2015’s Untethered Moon. Notably, the band released the covers album Built to Spill Plays the Songs of Daniel Johnston back in 2020.

When the Wind Forgets Your Name tracklist:

‘Gonna Lose’ ‘Fool’s Gold’ ‘Understood’ ‘Elements’ ‘Rock Steady’ ‘Spiderweb’ ‘Never Alright’ ‘Alright’ ‘Comes a Day’

Listen to ‘Gonna Lose’ below.

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.