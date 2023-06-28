Buck Meek releases new single ‘Paradise’









Big Thief guitarist, Buck Meek, has continued his latest solo campaign with the release of his new single ‘Paradise’.

The track is taken from the Texan’s first record with 4AD, the forthcoming, Haunted Mountain. The album is due for release on August 25th, and the singles so far have promised luscious full-band effort with a free-form approach recorded in live-takes.

Speaking about the newest single of the bunch, Meek stated: “Sometimes when you half-hear something spoken, something unspoken inside the words is revealed. Your mind fills in the blank, finishes the sentence, infers deep meaning – though you still can’t fully explain it.”

Adding: “Jolie Holland sent me some of the lyrics for this song, about feeling in awe of the vastness within a loved one, and I wrote it thinking about how love often feels too big to comprehend, like death, or life after death, or space.”

For the album, he has amassed a band of Adam Brisbin (guitar), Austin Vaughn (drums), Mat Davidson (pedal steel, bass), Ken Woodward (bass), and Meek’s brother Dylan Meek (piano, synths). They played live to two-inch tapes to create an organic feel for the record.

Thematically, Meek commented that is not a collection of, “break-up songs, but an actual love song written in earnest? That is taboo now. Sometimes it can feel like all the great love songs have already been written.” However, as he declares, he’s hoping to add to them.

You can check out ‘Paradise’ below.