BTS open up about anti-Asian hate at the White House









There have been a lot of discussions and debates about a prominent anti-Asian sentiment in the US which has led to multiple violent attacks against the community. Last week, US President Joe Biden extended an invitation to K-Pop group BTS to travel to the White House and open up a discussion about the subject.

At the event, all the members of the group expressed their opinions about the ongoing anti-Asian hate crimes. Talking about the deep seated problem which is plaguing the community, Jimin said: “We’re devastated by the recent surge of hate crimes including Asian American hate crimes, to put a stop [to] this and support the cause we’d like to take this opportunity to voice ourselves once again.”

J-Hope commented: “We are here today thanks to our ARMY, our fans worldwide, who are from different nationalities and cultures and use different languages. We are truly and always grateful.” Continuing the speech, Jungkook reminded the audience about the power of music and art in removing cultural barriers.

The icon said: “We still feel surprised that music created by South Korean artists reaches so many people around the world, transcending languages and cultural barriers. We believe music is always an amazing and wonderful unifier of all things.” The speech was concluded by Suga, V and RM.

“It’s not wrong to be different, and equality begins when we open up and embrace all of our differences,” Suga noted, with V adding: “Everyone has their own history. We hope today is one step forward to respecting and understanding each and everyone as a valuable person.”

