Bryce Dessner announces ‘She Came to Me’ soundtrack, including original Bruce Springsteen track









Bryce Dessner of The National fame has revealed the soundtrack for the absurdist comedy She Came to Me, starring Peter Dinklage from Game of Thrones. It will be released on September 29th on Warner Classics and UNIGRAM.

The soundtrack will also feature an original track by Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa by the name ‘Addicted to Romance’. The first single from the album, ‘Julian and Tereza’, is out now and is available at the bottom of this page.

Dinklage plays an opera composer who struggles with a serious case of writer’s block and becomes engaged in a romance with a tugboat captain, played by Marisa Tomei, after his wife suggests he find inspiration in a stranger.

In a press statement, the film’s director, Rebecca Miller, revealed the soundtrack for She Came to Me arose out of an “intimate process” of collaboration with Dessner, who came on board the project in its early stages.

Dessner has called the movie “one of the most rewarding and creative experiences I have had” and added that it made him “make the music that I wanted to make, and so it’s the first film where the music really resembles my music for the concert hall.”

Miller added: “The collaborative nature of film is what’s so exciting. I can write a book by myself, but with this film, I was able to work with Bryce’s brilliance. There was a challenge channel between us, and we shared in each other’s creativity.”

Check out the first track from the soundtrack ‘Julian and Tereza’ below.