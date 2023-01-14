Bryan Cranston discusses potential ‘Malcolm In the Middle’ reunion









In a recent interview, Bryan Cranston, star of Breaking Bad, discussed the possibility of a Malcolm in the Middle reunion movie. Nothing is set in stone, but Cranston seems very open to reprising his beloved role as Hal Wilkerson.

It has now been nearly two decades since the final episode of the hit US sitcom aired, and fans are just about ready to catch up with the Wilkerson family. Last year, it was reported that Cranston had been actively pushing for a revival of the seminal show in movie form.

In a new interview with E! News, Cranston once again addressed his desire to revive the hit show. “There was some talk about the possibility of doing like a reunion movie of Malcolm in the Middle,” he said. “We had such a great family on that, and I certainly would be open to that if there was a good idea that came up like, ‘Oh, that would be fantastic to explore what happened to this family 20 years later.’ I can’t believe it’s already that, but that would be fun to do.”

As it turns out, Cranston isn’t alone in his wishes. Frankie Muniz, the titular star, previously discussed his feelings about the show and how he was only a young teenager while filming the series.

“When I was filming the show, I obviously was a kid,” he said in October 2022. “We did seven seasons, 151 episodes. I didn’t really watch the show when it was on, but I’ve now since watched the show with my wife. We [watched] all 151 episodes… I realised, ‘Wow, that’s what we were making.’… I can separate myself from being on it and watching it as a fan. I would love to know what the family’s up to.”

He continued, revealing that Cranston had been toying with a script for a potential reunion. “I know Bryan Cranston is really into the idea, and he’s kind of heading writing the script and getting everything rolling,” he said. “So, there might be something. I would be down 100 per cent. But I don’t know – we’ll see what happens.”

Since the final episode of Malcolm in the Middle aired in 2006, Cranston reprised his role alongside Jane Kaczmarek for a Breaking Bad bonus feature. In the scene, Cranston’s character of Hal is seen waking up in bed next to his wife, Lois, after suffering a nightmare. As it transpires, the nightmare he describes is the plot of Breaking Bad. At the time, it was clear that this was a bit of fun rather than an actual marriage of universes.