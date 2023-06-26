Bryan Cranston confirms ‘Malcolm in the Middle’ reboot









Actor Bryan Cranston has confirmed that writers and producers are working on a Malcolm in the Middle reboot. There has been talk of a reboot of the American sitcom for many years, although nothing has come of it.

However, it looks as though things are now beginning to move in the right direction. Cranston appeared on Watch What Happens Live last week to confirm what’s going on with a potential reboot.

“Yes, I would say that on a scale of 1-10, I’d say an 8 that we’ll do a reunion, movie or show or something,” Cranston said. “And yes, we have been working on concepts of story, plots and things like that.”

Cranston had, of course, played Malcolm’s dad Hal on the show, which was his most prominent role before the success of playing Walter White in Breaking Bad.

In October last year, Frankie Muniz, who played Malcolm, also discussed the potential of a series reboot. He said, “I would love to know what the family’s up to. I know Bryan Cranston is really into the idea.”

Muniz continued, “And he’s kind of heading writing the script and getting everything rolling. So, there might be something. I would be down 100 per cent. But I don’t know — we’ll see what happens.”

Some years ago, Cranston had seemed less sure about a Malcolm reboot, saying on Reddit, “I don’t know if or when that could happen, I guess we have to gauge the temperament of the fans to see if [it’s] something they want.”