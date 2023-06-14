Bryan Cranston believes “AI presents a threat” to the film industry









Asteroid City star Bryan Cranston has discussed the possible impact of artificial intelligence on the film industry and explained why he believes “AI presents a threat”.

“This experience on the Wes Anderson film really taught me how wonderful it is to be around human beings,” Cranston said of his experience of working on the set of Asteroid City. “To have a group of people come together both above the line and below the line and work together. To dine together. To get to know each other and still do the work. It was a full, encompassing experience,” he added.

However, Cranston believes AI could present a threat and described the technology as a “threat”. He said to Variety: “Right now, at this juncture in our business, AI presents a threat to social interaction and social interaction is often the germ for ideas that become creative content. Go through any studio or network right now. It’s quiet. It’s empty. Six people are in the building.”

He added: “The mood is down. It doesn’t feel active, alive or creative. The less people you have actually involved, literally the less human it becomes. And the less interesting it’s going to become.”

Cranston was supported by his cast-mate Adrien Brody, who added: “These are very important issues that affect all of us. There is lots of technology, which is a concern and I understand that. We are all here hoping for all the great minds to align and find a resolution that works for everyone.”

While Cranston is fearful for the future of the film, he recently announced his intention to retire from the industry within the next few years. He told British GQ: “For the last 24 years, Robin has led her life holding onto my tail. She’s been the plus one, she’s been the wife of a celebrity.”

The Breaking Bad actor continued: “She’s had to pivot and adjust her life based on mine. She has tremendous benefit from it, but we’re uneven. I want to level that out. She deserves it.”