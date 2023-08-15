Bruce Willis’ wife provides heartbreaking health update









Emma Heming Willis, the wife of legendary actor Bruce Willis, has given a heartbreaking update on her husband’s health and shared details about the challenges she and her family face daily looking after the cinema icon.

In a video shared on Monday (July 14th), Emma said that she had been spending time with her husband and their two daughters, Mabel and Evelyn, in the mountains. However, she also admitted that she was “not good”, even though the actor’s fans were providing “uplifting moments”.

Your pictures are making me so happy,” she told Willis’ fans before admitting that moments like that helped her overcome the oppressive nature of the “doom and gloom” thoughts that come in so often.

Willis’ wife also referred to the fact that it looks like she’s out having fun rather than looking after her husband, saying, “I know it looks like I’m out living my best life. I do that for myself; I do that for our two children and Bruce, who would not want me to live any other way.”

“I’m not good,” Emma added. “But I have to put my best foot forward for the sake of myself and my family. When we are not looking after ourselves, we cannot look after anyone that we love.”

Accompanying the video was a caption that read, “I don’t have this down to a fine science either, but I try. It’s an affirmation I use daily, so it’s kept at the forefront of my mind. I ask that you’ll consider to keep looking for that one beautiful thing or moment in your day.”

Bruce Willis has been diagnosed with aphasia and dementia, which has affected the actor’s speech and movement, bringing him into early retirement. The family has found his transition to being cared for incredibly difficult.

