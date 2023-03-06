Bruce Willis’ wife begs the paparazzi to stop shouting at her husband









Emma Willis, the wife of Bruce Willis, has shared a post on social media asking the paparazzi to be considerate of her husband when they spot him in public. Willis was diagnosed with aphasia in March of last year, and just last month, it was revealed that it had developed into a more severe form of dementia.

Willis has now retired from acting, and his wife is hoping that her plea to the paparazzi will stop them from so tirelessly snapping the iconic actor and shouting his name. Emma Willis said, “So this one is going out to the photographers and the video people that are trying to get those exclusives of my husband out and about: Just keep your space. I know this is your job, but maybe just keep your space.”

She added, “For the video people, please don’t be yelling at my husband asking him how he’s doing or whatever — the ‘woohoo’-ing and the ‘yippee ki yays’… just don’t do it. OK? Give him his space. Allow for our family or whoever’s with him that day to be able to get him from point A to point B safely.”

In her caption for the post, Emma Willis also requested some advice on how to look after her husband. She wrote, “To other caregivers or dementia care specialists navigating this world… Any tips or advice on how to get your loved ones out in the world safely?”

Back in February, Willis’ ex-wife Demi Moore announced the new condition of dementia. She said, “Since we announced Bruce’s diagnosis of aphasia in spring 2022, Bruce’s condition has progressed, and we now have a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia (known as FTD). Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis.”

