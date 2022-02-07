Bruce Willis given his own category for the 2022 Razzie Awards









Whilst the iconic Academy Awards celebrate the very best Hollywood has to offer in any given year, the satirical, though still very much real Razzie Awards do the exact opposite, making movies pay their debts for their poor contribution to cinema.

Including categories such as ‘Worst Picture’, ‘Worst Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel’ and the new addition of ‘Worst Performance by Bruce Willis in a 2021 Movie,’ and the 2022 Razzie Awards look to be a must-watch.

Leading the infamous line of unlucky nominees is Netflix’s Diana: The Musical, a film that the awards show called “the Netflix version of Broadway’s biggest bomb of the year,” joining the likes of Karen and The Woman in the Window, in the Worst Picture category.

Other notable additions to the list of nominees include LeBron James for Worst Actor, Tom & Jerry the Movie for ‘Worst Remake’ and Jared Leto for Worst Supporting Actor thanks to his performance in House of Gucci.

Though, by far the most hilarious inclusion on this list is the “special category” of ‘Worst Performance by Bruce Willis in a 2021 Movie,’ with the actor nominated eight times in a category he is certain to win. Taking place on March 26th, 2022, a day before the Academy Awards, take a look at the full list of Razzie nominees, below.

Full list of Razzie Award nominees:

Worst Picture

Diana the Musical (Christopher Ashley)

Infinite (Antoine Fuqua)

Karen (Coke Daniels)

Space Jam: A New Legacy (Malcolm D. Lee)

The Woman in the Window (Joe Wright)

Worst Actor

Scott Eastwood (Dangerous)

Roe Hartrampf (Diana the Musical)

LeBron James (Space Jam: A New Legacy)

Ben Platt (Dear Evan Hansen)

Mark Wahlberg (Infinite)

Worst Actress

Amy Adams (The Woman in the Window)

Jeanna de Waal (Diana the Musical)

Megan Fox (Midnight in the Switchgrass)

Taryn Manning (Karen)

Ruby Rose (Vanquish)

Worst Supporting Actor

Amy Adams (Dear Evan Hansen)

Sophie Cookson (Infinite)

Erin Davie (Diana the Musical)

Judy Kaye (Diana the Musical)

Taryn Manning (Every Last One of Them)

Worst Supporting Actor

Ben Affleck (The Last Duel)

Nick Cannon (The Misfits)

Mel Gibson (Dangerous)

Gareth Keegan (Diana the Musical)

Jared Leto (House of Gucci)

Worst Performance by Bruce Willis in a 2021 Movie

Bruce Willis (American Siege)

Bruce Willis (Apex)

Bruce Willis (Cosmic Sin)

Bruce Willis (Deadlock)

Bruce Willis (Fortress)

Bruce Willis (Midnight in the Switchgrass)

Bruce Willis (Out of Death)

Bruce Willis (Survive the Game)

Worst Screen Couple

Any Klutzy Cast Member & Any Lamely Lyricized (or Choreographed) Musical Number (Diana the Musical)

LeBron James & Any Warner Cartoon Character (or Time-Warner Product) He Dribbles on (Space Jam: A New Legacy)

Jared Leto & EITHER His 17-Pound Latex Face, His Geeky Clothes or His Ridiculous Accent (House of Gucci)

Ben Platt & Any Other Character Who Acts Like Platt Singing 24-7 is Normal (Dear Evan Hansen)

Tom & Jerry (aka Itchy & Scratchy) (Tom & Jerry the Movie)

Worst remake, rip-off or sequel

Karen (Inadvertent Remake of Cruella deVil)

Space Jam: A New Legacy

Tom & Jerry the Movie

Twist (Rap remake of Oliver Twist)

The Woman in the Window (Rip-Off of Rear Window)

Worst Director

Christopher Ashley (Diana the Musical)

Stephen Chbosky (Dear Evan Hansen)

“Coke” Daniels (Karen)

Renny Harlin (The Misfits)

Joe Wright (The Woman in the Window)

Worst Screenplay

Diana the Musical – Script by Joe DiPietro, Music and Lyrics by DiPietro and David Bryan

Karen – Written by “Coke” Daniels

The Misfits – Screenplay by Kurt Wimmer and Robert Henny, Screen Story by Henny

Twist – Written by John Wrathall & Sally Collett, Additional Material by Matthew Parkhill, Michael Lindley, Tom Grass & Kevin Lehane from an “Original Idea” by David & Keith Lynch and Simon Thomas

The Woman in the Window – Screenplay by Tracy Letts, from the Novel by A.J. Finn