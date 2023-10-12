Bruce Willis’ friend shares health update on the actor: “The joie de vivre is gone”









A health update has been provided for the influential American actor Bruce Willis, who was diagnosed with dementia earlier this year.

The update comes from the actor’s close friend Glenn Gordon Caron, mere weeks after Willis’ wife also commented on her husband’s condition.

Speaking with the New York Post, Caron, who created the 1980s series Moonlighting, starring Willis, stated: “I know he’s really happy that the show is going to be available for people, even though he can’t tell me that…When I got to spend time with him we talked about it and I know he’s excited”.

Continuing, he discussed Willis’ condition, stating that he is “not always quite that good”.

“I try and I do talk to him and his wife [Emma Heming Willis] and I have a casual relationship with his three older children,” he added, “I have tried very hard to stay in his life. He’s an extraordinary person. The thing that makes [his disease] so mind-blowing is [that] if you’ve ever spent time with Bruce Willis, there is no one who had any more joie de vivre than he. He loved life and…just adored waking up every morning and trying to live life to its fullest”.

Despite his promising evaluation of the strong-willed Hollywood actor, he sadly admitted that Willis’ “joie de vivre is gone”. The actor is best known for his roles in action flicks, appearing in the John McTiernan film Die Hard and all its successive sequels. In addition, Willis appeared in The Expendables 2 alongside the likes of Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jet Li.

Take a look at clips of Willis in action in Moonlighting below, starring in the show alongside the likes of Cybill Shepherd, Allyce Beasley and Curtis Armstrong.