Bruce Springsteen's engineer airs unheard material









Bruce Springsteen fans will be happy to hear that an outtake has been revealed to the public at large. Engineer Toby Scott played a number of tracks at a Mexican conference, showcasing the American songwriter in creative flow, showcasing his process for all the proclivities it bestows. Scott’s presentation lasted for the best part of an hour and a half, exhibiting a variety of demos that eventually evolved into ‘Born In The U.S.A.’.

One of the more notable renditions was a sparse, more pastoral rendition of the tune that was done during the Nebraska sessions. The recording eventually unfolded into something more symphonic and pop-oriented, showcasing the songwriter in full rock mode.

Scott then played a bluesier rendition of the track that has yet to be officially released to the public. The sparser, more acoustic version wound up on his 1998 box set Tracks. The most famous rendition of the song is the version that wound up on the 1984 album of the same name. The record was one of Bruce Springsteen‘s most popular, and he ruminated on his rising profile in an interview with Kurt Loder.

“Yeah, there’s a change [in me],” Springsteen reasoned. “[Being a rich man] doesn’t make living easier, but it does make certain aspects of your life easier. You don’t have to worry about rent, you can buy things for your folks and help out your friends, and you can have a good time, you know? There were moments where it was very confusing.”

Clearly, the songwriter enjoyed the rise of fortune, but said it didn’t change the person he was: “I don’t really think [money] does change you. It’s an inanimate thing, a tool, a convenience. If you’ve got to have a problem, it’s a good problem to have.”

Springsteen’s anthem ‘Born In The U.S.A.’ was heard during Donald Trump rallies. The Presidential hopeful also used songs by The Rolling Stones and The Village People during his two campaigns. Trump defeated Democrat candidate Hillary Clinton in 2016, although he lost the 2020 campaign against Joe Biden. It remains to be seen if Trump will run for a third time in 2024.