Bruce Springsteen announces UK tour dates









Following in the footsteps of his hero Bob Dylan, Bruce Springsteen has become the latest American mega-star to announce a UK tour this week.

However, despite being a few years the junior to Dylan, Springsteen’s tour sadly isn’t all that extensive, so you’ll have to be quick to try and snap up some tickets.

The star announced the forthcoming fanfare himself this morning, tweeting: “Bruce & The E Street Band have announced four UK dates on their 2023 International Tour! The new dates mark their first UK shows shine 5 June 2016 at Wembley Stadium.”

Those lucky folks who were at the show six years ago will certainly remember the rock that the boss delivered that night and will be keen to get their hands on some elusive tickets this time out.

The boss will be playing four dates. The first of which is on May 30th, 2023, at the BT Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh, he will then move onto Villa Park in Birmingham for a Friday night show on June 16th, before wrapping up his UK outings with two nights in London as part of BTS Hyde Park on the July 6th and 8th.

Tickets for ‘The Boss’ and his stellar band are set to go on sale at 9am BST on Thursday, July 21st, 2022. You can find out further information via his official website.

