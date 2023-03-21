Bruce Springsteen to receive medal at the White House









Iconic rock musician Bruce Springsteen will attend a ceremony at the White House to receive a medal for his contribution to the arts.

Springsteen is one of the 21 people and organisations who will be at the ceremony to collect their National Medal of Arts or National Humanities Medal for 2021. Fellow musicians Gladys Knight and Jose Feliciano will also be receiving the same honour in Washington.

Additionally, others in the arts who will be celebrated include actors Mindy Kaling and Julia Louis-Dreyfus and fashion designer Vera Wang. The ceremony was delayed because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Last year, Elton John was honoured by President Biden and received the National Humanities Medal after performing at the White House.

In other Bruce Springsteen news, last month, his fanzine, Backstreets, announced they are to cease publication after 43 years. In a statement, they said they’ve grown “disillusioned” after fans were asked to pay up to $5,000 (£4,152) for tickets to Springsteen’s 2023 world tour dates due to dynamic pricing on Ticketmaster.

They wrote: “Six months after the on-sales, we still faced this three-part predicament: These are concerts that we can hardly afford; that many of our readers cannot afford; and that a good portion of our readership has lost interest in as a result.” Springsteen defended his decision in an interview with Rolling Stone, and said it’s only “what everybody else is doing”.