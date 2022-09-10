A playlist of Bruce Springsteen’s life: The songs mentioned in his memoir ‘Born to Run’









He may well be one of the most gifted songwriters of his generation, but Bruce Springsteen will happily tell you that he would be nowhere near the icon he is today without the music of others. Throughout his life, from working the bars in New Jersey to becoming a global superstar, Springsteen has leant heavily on the work of his icons to reach the summit of rock stardom. This is perhaps expressed most profoundly within his memoir Born to Run.

The book provided most fans with an insight into The Boss that few had ever experienced before. Upon every page was a new reason to fall in love with the star as he showcased himself as a true ‘salt of the earth’ performer, one completely emboldened by the world around and humble enough to admit, despite perceptions, his lowly position in it. Springsteen is a giant on stage but ne of the most normal people to inhabit it. And, like all normally music-loving people, he drenched the pages of his memoir with references to his musical heroes. Below, we have a playlist celebrating those heroes.

Now, if you’re a big Springsteen fan, you’ll already be able to guess some of the additions on this playlist. On there, you’ll find tributes to some of the finest rock and roll merchants in the 20th century, with special praise heaped on the icons of the 1960s, including The Beatles, Bob Dylan and The Rolling Stones. While the Stones have always shown Springsteen that performing on stage as the years pass by should be as fluid and fun as ever, the former two stars profoundly impacted his life.

For many kids in the heartland of America, in 1964, when The Beatles burst onto the scene in four perfect suits and their mop-top hair, they captured him almost immediately: “In 1964, ‘I Wanna Hold Your Hand’ on South Street with my mother driving. I immediately demanded that she let me out, I ran to the bowling alley, ran down a long neon-lit aisle, down the alley into the bowling alley. Ran to the phone booth, got in the phone booth and immediately called my girl and asked, ‘Have you heard this band called The Beatles?’ After that, it was nothing but rock ‘n’ roll and guitars.” Hearing them for the first time was a moment, he profoundly adds, that “just changed the course of my life.”

However, it was Dylan who continued to have the most profound impact on Springsteen’s life. Having covered the freewheelin’ troubadour across most of his career, Springsteen noted when he inducted him into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame: “It made me feel kind of irresponsibly innocent. And it still does. But it reached down and touched what little worldliness I think a 15-year-old kid, in high school, in New Jersey had in him at the time. Dylan was – he was a revolutionary, man, the way that Elvis freed your body, Bob freed your mind. And he showed us that just because the music was innately physical, it did not mean that it was anti-intellect. He had the vision and the talent to expand a pop song until it contained the whole world. He invented a new way a pop singer could sound. He broke through the limitations of what a recording artist could achieve, and he changed the face of rock and roll forever and ever.”

But there is also room for another stunning singer, the mercurial talent of Roy Orbison. Springsteen once described the bespectacled performer as “unearthly”, continually heaping praise on the star: “Some rock & roll reinforces friendship and community, But for me, Roy’s ballads were always best when you were alone and in the dark. Roy scrapped the idea that you needed verse-chorus-verse-chorus-bridge-verse-chorus to have a hit.”

This is just the tip of the playlist iceberg too. Elsewhere on the list, there are spots for Springsteen’s favourite The Drifters — perhaps the most heavily mentioned group in his memoir — as well as The Shirelles, The Partridge Family, B.B. King, The Crystals and a whole heap more.

Below, we have the perfect playlist for Bruce Springsteen and his fans, as we pick out the songs that have littered his life.