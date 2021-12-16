Watch Bruce Springsteen join Steve Earle on stage









Bruce Springsteen performed a surprise set with legendary rocker Steve Earle and his band, The Dukes, on Monday, December 13th. The performance took place at The Town Hall in New York City which was part of the seventh annual John Henry’s Friends benefit concert, raising money for The Keswell School, an educational programme for children and young adults with autism.

Earle and The Dukes played a stellar set before being joined by New Jersey’s favourite son for a separate 20-minute set. They played four songs, and kicked off proceedings by storming through Springsteen’s classic track ‘Darkness On The Edge Of Town’.

Springsteen and the band also played ‘The Promised Land’ from 1978’s Darkness On The Edge Of Town, the iconic anthem ‘Glory Days’ from 1984’s Born in the U.S.A. where he was joined by Willie Nillie, and ‘Pink Caddillac’, the B-side to ‘Dancing in the Dark’.

Sometime after his set, he returned to fore alongside the rest of the artists to deliver a stirring version of Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young’s countercultural hit ‘Teach Your Children’. The benefit show raised over $100,000 (£75,000) for the school, and at the end of the night, Earle spoke of his gratitude for Springsteen and the other artists who played on an Instagram post on Tuesday, December 14th.

This show follows another four-song set that Springsteen played at Alice Tully Hall in New York for the Stand Up For Heroes benefit. He played the 2007 track ‘I’ll Work For Your Love’, ‘Letter To You’ and old classics ‘Dancing In The Dark’ and ‘Hungry Heart’.

It’s been a busy year for Bruce Springsteen. We wonder if he has a follow-up for 2020’s Letter To You in the works. If he does, and it’s anything like his last outing, it’s sure to be a cracker of a record.

Watch Springsteen’s performance with Steve Earle below.