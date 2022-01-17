Bruce Springsteen was the highest-paid musician of 2021









Bruce Springsteen has been confirmed as the highest-paid musician of 2021, bringing in a reported total of $590million (£431.3million). Most of the eye-watering figure he earned through the sale of his master recordings and publishing rights last month.

The huge figure comes via a report published by Rolling Stone on January 14th, where noted financial expert Zack O’Malley Greenburg revealed that seven of last year’s ten highest earners were so because of multi-million dollar catalogue sales.

Springsteen’s deal with Sony Music is valued at 550million (£402.1million), the biggest ever sale for a musician’s back catalogue. The purchase included 20 albums, 300 songs, 23 live records and much more. News of the sale first broke in November 2021, when reports claimed that Springsteen was hoping for more than $350million (£256.5million) for his publishing rights and records.

At the time, it was also reported that Springsteen had earned $500million (£365.6million) from the sale. However, Greenburg says that his alternate figure was reached by “scouring public documents and interviewing individuals with direct knowledge of major deals”.

The majority of the remaining $40million that Springsteen earned last year, came after his 26 show run on Broadway, alongside two projects with Barack Obama, a book and a Spotify-only podcast.

In the report, Jay-Z was named as second place earning $470million (£343.6million). The bulk of this was via his $302million (£220.8million) sale of TIDAL, the streaming service he published in 2015.

Springsteen‘s last album, Letter to You, was released in October 2020. A return to form for Asbury Park’s favourite son, the material saw him dive into the past, recalling the heady times as a teenager in the ’60s and hanging out with his friends. A testament to ageing and mortality, this was Springsteen at his finest.

