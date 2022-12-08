Bruce Springsteen's favourite song of all time









Bruce Springsteen is one of New Jersey’s favourite sons. His hometown has immeasurably shaped him into the person, as well as the artist he has become. Additionally, New Jersey is the birthplace of the artist responsible for creating his favourite song of all time, the great Frank Sinatra.

Sinatra has been everpresent in Springsteen’s life, and no matter where he finds himself, whenever Bruce hears the crooner’s voice, it transports him back home. It wasn’t until the latter stages of Sinatra’s life that the pair bridged the generational divide and sparked up a friendship, which meant everything to Springsteen.

From a young age, Springsteen found himself gravitating toward the magnetic pull of the lifestyle Sinatra was advertising in his music. In his mind, it was an aspiration of his to one day live similarly to the sharply-dressed Sinatra, who was the very essence of sophistication.

In 1995, Springsteen was invited to appear at a tribute show for Sinatra to mark the singer’s 80th birthday. It was the ultimate honour for Bruce to participate in the ceremony, and before performing ‘Angel Eyes’, he told the crowd about Sinatra’s impact on him.

Springsteen explained: “Well, I’m here tonight not just to salute Frank’s artistry because, well, he is the patron saint of New Jersey, and since his rise from the streets of Hoboken, Frank has basically owned the place, but he has been gracious enough to loan me a small piece of it by the beach.”

He poignantly added: “We first met at a party about six months ago, and we talked about the Jersey Shore. I was glad to find that his conversation was still peppered with the kinds of words that have made our state great. My first recollection of Frank’s voice was coming out of a jukebox in a dark bar on a Sunday afternoon when my mother and I went searching for my father. She said, ‘Listen to that, that’s Frank Sinatra, he is from New Jersey’. It was a voice filled with bad attitude, life, beauty, excitement and nasty sense of freedom, sex and sad knowledge of the ways of the world.”

Since his mother introduced him to Sinatra as a child, he’s been sentimentally attached to his body of work. It’s been there in the background of his life, soundtracking spades of memories, and the person behind his favourite song of all time.

In a conversation with Stephen Colbert in 2021, Springsteen was asked to name the one song he’d listen to for the rest of his life, and he said: “One? Wow. ‘Summer Wind’ – Frank Sinatra.”

The track initially appeared on Sinatra’s album, Strangers In The Night, and depicts the tale of a treasured summer romance, which flies by like the wind. Although it’s not an original song and was first called a German-language track titled ‘Der Sommerwind’, once Sinatra stepped into the recording studio, ‘Summer Wind’ became his eternally.

Listen to the definitive version of ‘Summer Wind’ below.