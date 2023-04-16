September 23rd to be ‘Bruce Springsteen Day’, according to New Jersey’s governor









It’s no secret that Bruce Springsteen is highly regarded as an all-American icon. Therefore, Governor Phil Murphy of New Jersey has declared that an annual celebration of the musician – Bruce Springsteen Day – will take place on September 23rd.

Coinciding with the singer’s birthday, Bruce Springsteen Day will honour his legacy as one of New Jersey’s – and America’s – most well-known figures.

At the American Music Honors, held at the Bruce Springsteen Archives and Center for American Music, Murphy said: “It is important that we recognise Bruce for all he has done and will continue to do, from giving us the gift of his music to lending his time to the causes close to his heart, including making the Archives and Center for American Music a repository that will inspire tomorrow’s songwriters and singers. We thank him for showing the world what it means to live our New Jersey values. I am both honoured and proud to declare his birthday Bruce Springsteen Day in New Jersey.”

On Twitter, Murphy wrote, “Bruce Springsteen is one of the most recognisable, iconic and influential musicians – and New Jerseyans – of all time. He also shared an image of the official document declaring the holiday, which reads, “Bruce Springsteen will forever be remembered as the voice of the Garden State, signalling to the world that New Jerseyans were born to run.”

Bruce Springsteen is one of the most iconic and influential musicians – and New Jerseyans – of all time, period.



And so, I am both honored and proud to announce @springsteen‘s birthday, Sept. 23, will officially be known as Bruce Springsteen Day in the Garden State. pic.twitter.com/Ux5B54jdlB — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) April 16, 2023