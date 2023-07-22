Revisiting Bruce Lee’s unique workout routine from 1960









Are you ready to challenge yourself and release your inner dragon? If the answer is yes, then let’s dive into the fitness regime of none other than Bruce Lee, the martial arts legend renowned for his extreme physical prowess and unparalleled mental discipline.

Remember these sage words from Lee: “Emptiness is the starting point — in order to taste my cup of water, you must first empty your cup… Do you know why this cup is useful? Because it is empty.” Essentially, let go of any preconceived notions about fitness and approach this with an open mind.

To truly appreciate Lee’s fitness routine, it helps to understand his physical condition. Standing at 5’8″ and weighing around 130-140 pounds, he wasn’t the biggest guy in the room. But his exceptional fitness level, lean muscle mass, and incredible speed made him one of the most formidable. His body fat percentage was reportedly around an astonishingly low 6%.

Bruce Lee’s workout from the 1960s was a rigorous, targeted regime crafted to maximise strength, agility, and fighting prowess. Your journey begins with three sets of ten reps of squats with a 95lb weight. Not just for bodybuilders, squats are a compound exercise that engages multiple muscle groups, improving overall strength and stability.

Transition next into the French Press. This isn’t a way to brew your morning coffee – it’s a tricep-building exercise. Four sets of six reps with a 64lb weight, to be repeated again later in your workout, aim to improve your arm strength and endurance, mirroring Lee’s ability to deliver those iconic and powerful strikes.

Incline Curls come next, with four sets of six reps using a 35lb weight. These curls isolate and sculpt your biceps, contributing to that enviable muscle definition that Lee famously displayed. Follow this with Concentration Curls and Two-Handed Curls, three sets of ten and eight reps, respectively, using a 70-80lb weight.

Moving on, three sets of eight reps of the Tricep Stretch aids in improving your flexibility, an attribute Lee highly valued, as it allowed him to execute high kicks and swift movements. Do four sets to failure using an 18lb weight for Dumbbell Curls. Prepare to feel the burn!

Finally, finish with Reverse Curls, four sets of six reps with a 64lb weight, and Wrist Curls, four sets to failure using a 10lb weight. These exercises, especially the Wrist Curls, might seem small-scale but remember; every little helps when it comes to overall strength and control.

And there you have it: Lee’s legendary workout. While this regime may not transform you into a martial arts master overnight, it’s sure to enhance your strength, endurance, and overall fitness if consistently followed. It’s about embracing discipline, challenging your limits, and honouring the indomitable spirit of Lee himself. And for the casual observers who chose not to participate, more content with watching Way of the Dragon than becoming one – don’t worry, neither did we.

