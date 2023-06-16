Bruce Dickinson doesn’t “give a monkeys” that Iron Maiden haven’t been asked to play Glastonbury









The 2023 Glastonbury Festival is fast approaching, opening the doors to its campsite on Wednesday, June 21st. The iconic event will feature performances from some of music’s biggest acts, with Arctic Monkeys, Elton John, Guns N’ Roses and Lizzo lining the top of the poster.

Over the years, the festival has welcomed an eclectic mix of artists, spanning genres ranging from folk to rap. Glastonbury has also embraced many metal acts over the years, although one of the genre’s most popular bands, Iron Maiden, has never been invited to play.

However, the band’s lead vocalist, Bruce Dickinson, couldn’t care less that he has never been asked to perform at the legendary British festival. Speaking to The Telegraph, he voiced his strong opinion on the matter.

He said: “We don’t give a monkey’s because the people that get us are not the people that run the music business establishment, whatever that is, because that is largely run by people that can’t make a living doing anything else.”

His opinion shouldn’t come as much of a shock to fans. In 2014, he called the festival “the most bourgeois thing on the planet”.

Similarly, Dickinson isn’t interested in joining the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. “I don’t want to be in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame! Because we’re not dead yet,” he quipped.

He added: “Some people feel almost actively threatened by metal. Not by the nature of the music. But by the fact that it doesn’t conform to their worldview of what pop music should be, which is: pop music is disposable, darling. Well: we don’t make disposable pop music.”