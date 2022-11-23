'Bruce Almighty' almost got a sequel with Jim Carrey as Satan's ally









Jim Carrey has starred in a lot of iconic movies over the years, but Bruce Almighty holds a special place for anyone who has watched it. Carrey was fantastic as Bruce Nolan, a reporter whose life is subjected to a depressing downward spiral until he gets the opportunity to have God’s powers for a week.

In a recent conversation with Syfy, screenwriters Steve Koren and Mark O’Keefe opened up about the Bruce Almighty sequel that never got made. Titled Brucifer, it would have featured Carrey with Satanic powers which sounds interesting on paper.

Koren said: “[Carrey’s] manager and him wanted to do Brucifer. We went in and pitched it, but it never quite worked out, because it was later on… it would have been another giant movie, and I don’t think they wanted to do it. It just didn’t work out for some reason, but a lot of people loved it, including Jim.”

While describing the narrative, O’Keefe explained: “It was going to be the Trials of Job, essentially. The world had not gone his way since he was God. Everything was great for a while; he was married, and it all fell apart. He was once again questioning everything and then got a different way to solve things.”

Koren also commented on Carrey’s response to the pitch: “I remember when we pitched it, he was laughing his ass off. Because we had her come back as Jennifer Aniston. He said, ‘No, she has to look like a zombie first and then we’ll make her beautiful again.’ We thought that was brilliant.”

