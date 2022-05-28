Korean film ‘Broker’ gets 12-minute standing ovation at Cannes









As the Cannes Film Festival 2022 comes to a close, the South Korean film Broker has thrown its hat into the ring for the Palme d’Or, having been awarded a 12-minute standing ovation.

Receiving rapturous applause and cheers, the film’s standing ovation is the longest ever to be given to a Korean film at the Cannes Film Festival, beating the previous holder of Park Chan-wook’s Thirst.

Directed by Hirokazu Kore-eda, the brand new movie stars Song Kang-ho, Bae Doona, Gang Dong-won, and Lee Ji-eun and follows the story of a family who takes in a baby left unwanted in a box. Winning the Palme d’Or in 2018 for his film Shoplifters, Kore-eda’s intricate and emotional family dramas go down a treat with the Cannes audience who are yet to decide the winner of their highest honour.

Speaking about the film following the screening, the filmmaker stated, “it was a great challenge to have shot this movie amidst the Covid-19 pandemic, but I’m grateful to the hardworking team [behind Broker] and everyone else who helped and shared this movie”.

Earlier this year, the filmmaker also announced a deal with the streaming service Netflix to develop multiple projects including a feature film and a TV series.

Giving away mere morsels of information regarding his new projects, Koreeda addressed the Netflix Japan Festival 2021 showcase last year to discuss his new deal. “Netflix and I are teaming up to create a drama series and a big-budget movie that is different from my previous works,” the director commented”.

Take a look at the trailer for Kor-eda’s new film, Broker, below.